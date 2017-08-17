BREAKING: 13 Dead, 50 Injured In Barcelona Van Attack | Read More | Watch Live

Bones Found Inside King’s Chapel

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking into the discovery of bones inside King’s Chapel in downtown Boston Thursday.

The bones were found by workers doing renovations the chapel, the current version of which was constructed in 1754.

“When I took the baseboard off, I found this little bone,” said worker Nico Opaca. “Then, after this, when we took the platform off, we found three, four bones more.”

He gave the bones to a supervisor, who contacted police.

Now, they’re looking into the discovery of the bones–which could be hundreds of years old.

“I believe it’s 400 years old,” Opaca said of the floorboard section.

kings Bones Found Inside Kings Chapel

(Photo from King’s Chapel/Facebook)

It had not yet been determined if the bones were human or animal.

