Bones Found Inside King’s Chapel

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking into the discovery of bones inside King’s Chapel in downtown Boston Thursday.

The bones were found by workers doing renovations the chapel, the current version of which was constructed in 1754.

a worker discovers bones under a floorboard at King's Chapel. Could be hundreds of years old. pic.twitter.com/hYZ25piwyA — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 17, 2017

“When I took the baseboard off, I found this little bone,” said worker Nico Opaca. “Then, after this, when we took the platform off, we found three, four bones more.”

He gave the bones to a supervisor, who contacted police.

A worker taking up floorboards at King's Chapel makes a strange discovery. pic.twitter.com/JDaR7URcEw — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 17, 2017

Now, they’re looking into the discovery of the bones–which could be hundreds of years old.

“I believe it’s 400 years old,” Opaca said of the floorboard section.

It had not yet been determined if the bones were human or animal.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports