Lowell Police Search For Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape

LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell Police are looking for a suspect wanted for attempting to rape a teenage girl.

It happened around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon on Thirteenth Street.

Police say the suspect assaulted the girl and forced her behind a house but she was able to run away to a neighbor.

“I didn’t see her at first and then we almost collided,” said Emily Brennan.

Emily Brennan was just getting out of her car when the victim ran to her house.

“She was just crying and couldn’t breath and was you know breathing very heavy and I was like are you OK,” said Brennan.

She called police who searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

He is described as being Hispanic between the ages of 18 and 20, with a mole or birthmark near his mouth. He also has scratches near his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police.

Patrols are being stepped up in the area while the search for the suspect continues.