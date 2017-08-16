Tom Brady On Rigors Of Practicing At 40: ‘I’m Never Sore’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is in better shape at age 40 than he was at age 30, or even as a rookie. His dedication to staying in the best shape possible and avoiding serious injuries has certainly played a role in his ability to play at an elite level even into his late-30s.

But according to Brady, not only is practice not that hard, it doesn’t even hurt.

Conventional wisdom is that professional football is a rigorous game for anyone who plays. Even just practicing would leave just about anyone at least feeling sore after a day of running around, hitting the turf, and crashing into other large humans.

Not Brady.

“I’m never sore,” Brady told reporters after the Patriots-Texans joint practice at the GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. “I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they let us do that, but that’s not the way it goes anymore. It’s just fun out here competing.”

It helps that Brady can’t be hit during practices, but no soreness whatsoever?

The answer came off a question from a reporter, presumably a Texans beat writer, about the differences in recovering from practice at age 40 versus younger ages. Brady started his answer by explaining that his experience has helped him get better at keeping himself fresh and healthy through better routines.

“It’s a lot easier now for me than it’s ever been,” said Brady. “I feel like my routine’s better than it’s ever been. When you’re younger, you don’t know what to do. After 17 years, going into my 18th year, I know how to prepare.”

At age 40, the game comes easier to Brady than it ever has. Even after a hard day of practice.