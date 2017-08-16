Teen, Photographer Meet After Painful First Pitch At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – When 17-year-old cancer survivor Jordan Leandre strolled to the mound for the first pitch during the Jimmy Fund Telethon, it was emotional. Special. Awesome.

No one was thinking about strikes, or balls, until the pitch hit photographer Tony Capobianco below the belt.

Wednesday night’s honoree’s, the 1967 Impossible Dream Red Sox, probably didn’t think that was possible. Nor did Jordan, who gave WBZ-TV’s David Wade the play-by-play outside the ballpark.

“As soon as it left my hand, I knew it wasn’t going to go close to the plate,” Jordan said. “Once I saw it hit him I just turned around and put my hands over my mouth. I couldn’t believe it hit him there of all places.”

Capobianco, of the Lawrence Eagle Tribune, was still able to capture an image of the ball before it hit him. Sensing social media infamy, he quickly tweeted: “You’re welcome world.”

Jordan is used to the spotlight. He’s a Fenway favorite. Since his cancer went into remission in 2004, he has performed the National Anthem, which made the movie Fever Pitch and has thrown out the first pitch five times now!

He also plays baseball and last year, he spoke to WBZ-TV before suiting up for the Oldtime Baseball Game in Cambridge.

“And believe it or not, I’m a pitcher which makes this situation even funnier,” Jordan said Wednesday night.

Funny, because the story ends with Jordan meeting Tony outside Fenway shaking hands and smiling. After all, there is no crying in baseball.