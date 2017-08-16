Man Wanted In Deadly Quincy Crash Turns Himself In

QUINCY (CBS) — The man wanted by police in connection to a deadly crash last week turned himself in and is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Christopher Murch, 22, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury and death.

Quincy Police said he was driving a Ford utility truck when he hit two poles, a fence, and several parked cars on Palmer Street around 12:30 a.m. on August 7.

The truck then flipped over, killing 18-year-old passenger Allan Dunne and leaving another passenger, a 17-year-old, with life-threatening injuries.

Quincy Police Captain John Dougan told reporters that “speed was definitely a factor” in the crash.

Murch was also hurt in the crash, and was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested on unrelated warrants, but police couldn’t charge anyone in the Palmer Street crash until they determined who was driving.

Police put out his photo on Monday, asking the public for any information about his whereabouts.

He’s set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.