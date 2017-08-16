Patriots Fans Are The ‘Least Dateable,’ Survey Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – Who needs dates when you’ve got rings?

People who root for the New England Patriots are less “dateable” than fans of any other NFL team, according to a survey from sports merchandising company Fanatics.

Fanatics says 17 percent of the 2,900 people surveyed said they’d never date a Pats fan.

“The team has gone to the Super Bowl a league-record nine times, which is great for fans of the team, but may have contributed to a sour taste on the tongues of other fan bases,” Fanatics notes.

Making up the Top 5 behind the Patriots are the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. Evidently, success is a turn-off.

According to Fanatics, the most dateable fan supports the Los Angeles Rams, who only recently relocated from St. Louis. Patriots fans might also be surprised to learn that Buffalo Bills fans are the fourth-most dateable.

Other interesting findings in the survey show just how far some fans are willing to go when it comes to supporting their team. Twenty-four percent of Baltimore Ravens fans say they’d give rather give up sex for a year than date a rival fan, according to the survey.