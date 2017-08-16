WATCH LIVE: Boston Religious Leaders Statement on Charlottesville Aftermath

Derek Rivers Suffers Injury, Leaves Patriots’ Joint Practice With Texans

August 16, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Derek Rivers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ top pick from the 2017 draft suffered an injury during Wednesday’s practice.

Derek Rivers, the defensive end who was picked 83rd overall in this year’s draft, suffered a leg injury while participating in a kickoff drill.

The Patriots on Wednesday were participating in a joint practice with the Houston Texans in West Virginia for the second straight day.

The Patriots play the Texans on Saturday night in their second preseason game of 2017.

Rivers recorded 14 sacks in his senior season at Youngstown State, making 58 total tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering three fumbles. Over his final three collegiate seasons, he recorded 35 sacks in 39 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch