Derek Rivers Suffers Injury, Leaves Patriots’ Joint Practice With Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ top pick from the 2017 draft suffered an injury during Wednesday’s practice.
Derek Rivers, the defensive end who was picked 83rd overall in this year’s draft, suffered a leg injury while participating in a kickoff drill.
The Patriots on Wednesday were participating in a joint practice with the Houston Texans in West Virginia for the second straight day.
The Patriots play the Texans on Saturday night in their second preseason game of 2017.
Rivers recorded 14 sacks in his senior season at Youngstown State, making 58 total tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering three fumbles. Over his final three collegiate seasons, he recorded 35 sacks in 39 games.