NightSide – Trump Takes Center Stage

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump held a press conference this afternoon that was supposed to be about infrastructure. But when the President opened the floor up to questions, reporters wanted to focus on the weekend of violence in Charlottesville and the President’s response. President Trump again condemned Nazis by name, denounced the violence from both sides, and advocated for a more balanced approach to the media coverage of the situation. But that wasn’t enough for the press, who aggressively shouted questions at the President about whether he had taken a strong enough stance against neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Are you ok with President Trump’s claim that both sides are to blame for the violent clash in Virginia? Does he have a point that many who gathered in Charlottesville were there to peacefully protest the removal of a statue? Does the media ignore violent behavior from the alt-left?