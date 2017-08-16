Man Drowns In Dangerous Current Off Nantucket

NANTUCKET (CBS) – A man who was pulled from the water during dangerous rip currents off Nantucket died Wednesday afternoon.

Nobadeer Beach was closed just before noon due to concerns over currents and high waves, which reached as high as 12 feet.

Swimmers got out of the water, but Nantucket Police said about 12 remained outside the perimeter without lifeguards.

All of those swimmers were in distress, and needed to be rescued by both on- and off-duty lifeguards.

After making several rescues, a lifeguard noticed another person face down in the water about 300 yards away.

Lifeguards pulled him from the ocean and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s identity has not been released.