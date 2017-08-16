Over/Under: How Many Starts Will David Price Make The Rest Of Season?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was an Over/Under Tuesday on The Game of Jones, as Adam Jones and Sean Sylver went over a number of topics related to the New England Patriots, NFL, Boston Red Sox and MLB.

As you can tell, the magic number of the night was 4.5:

Number of backup quarterbacks better than Jimmy Garoppolo — 4.5

“Under. I don’t think there are a lot of backups better than Jimmy Garoppolo, but that being said, backups suck,” said Jones. “I don’t need Jimmy Garoppolo to be better than other backups, I need to be better than other starters. Can he be a top 10 or top 20 quarterback? Is there potential to be ultimately, not better than Tom Brady, but to be a top quarterback in the league and put the Patriots continuously in a position to compete for championships, win the division, win 10 games every year? Can Garoppolo do that?”

Number of running backs the Patriots can carry on roster this season — 4.5

“It will be over, but it should be under. We need to put Brandon Bolden out to pasture. What has he ever done?,” wondered Jones. “They’ll keep over 4.5 because Bolden isn’t going anywhere, but he should. But the guys I would keep is [Mike] Gillislee, [Rex] Burkhead, [James] White and [Dion] Lewis. That’s it. But you know Bolden will be on this team, so over.”

Number of games Ezekiel Elliott is actually suspended — 4.5

“It’s going to be under, but it shouldn’t be. You shouldn’t be able to appeal domestic violence when it’s collectively bargained that it’s pretty cut and dry that it’s six games. But that’s the way things work in the NFL,” said Jones.

Remaining starts for David Price this regular season — 4.5

“Jeremy Conley did the math on this earlier, and thinks each starter has roughly about nine starts left. Does that mean David Price will make half of those starts? Yes, because he’s not hurt! He’s not actually hurt any more significantly than he was earlier this offseason,” said Jones. “He’s certainly not injured. He’s out there and pitching on the side. He had a little setback and the elbow is barking at him, but he’s not going to miss another month.”

The total home runs for Giancarlo Stanton this season — 60.5

“The smart answer is probably under but as you know, Sean Sylver, the smart answer is not always the Jones answer. The more interesting answer is over for Stanton with how locked in he is right now,” said Jones (Stanton is up to 45 homers on the season and has 11 in August alone). “The way he is hitting the baseball right now and the power he has in his bat, if he plays until the end of the year he has a chance to hit 61. The problem is he’s always hurt, and something will pop up and come back to bite him. But yeah, give me the over.”

