Isaiah Thomas Given 9th-Best Odds To Win NBA MVP Next Season

BOSTON (CBS) — If a big payday isn’t enough motivation for Isaiah Thomas, Vegas doesn’t think too highly of his MVP odds in the upcoming season.

Even with Thomas coming off a career year and finishing fifth in MVP voting, the Boston guard has the ninth-best odds (25/1) to finish as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2017-18.

The eight players ahead of Thomas are no slouches, including last year’s MVP in Russell Westbrook, who is the favorite to repeat. With Gordon Hayward (who owns 70/1 odds at bringing home the MVP) added to the mix in Boston, and Thomas recovering from a lingering hip issue, there’s a good chance his offensive numbers go down a tick from the 28.9 points per game he averaged last season (good for third in the NBA).

But for a player who is always looking to add another chip on his shoulder, it’s nice that he’ll have a little extra motivation heading into the new season.