Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Zadrick

Zadrick is a healthy, friendly, talkative and pleasant thirteen-year-old boy of Hispanic descent. Zadrick is a self-described homebody who likes to stay home rather than going shopping or even taking a vacation. He is cautious about trying new things and is selective about what he eats. He loves to watch sports on TV and plays volleyball and flag football. He also loves to play wrestling video games. Zadrick is very resourceful and is very good at advocating for himself. He is entering 7th grade and has an Individual Educational Plan (IEP). He has a few friends at school and engages really well with younger children.

Legally freed for adoption, a very structured home and firm parenting style seems to works best with Zadrick. He would do well in most any family constellations with or without children as long as he receives love, attention and encouragement to help build his self esteem. Zadrick would like to maintain contact with his 2 sisters, his paternal grandmother and his last pre -adoptive dad.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.