2 Women Attacked By Swarm Of Bees

Filed Under: Bees

BOSTON (CBS) – Two North Shore women are recovering after they were attacked by a swarm of bees and stung dozens of times while out on a hike.

The two friends were walking with one of their dogs Wednesday morning in some woods on the Essex-Manchester line.

That’s when something apparently stirred up a nest of yellow jackets which began stinging everything in sight.

“Suddenly they were getting stung and one of the parties was having some difficulty breathing so at that point they were smart enough to use their cell phone,” said Essex Police Chief Peter Silva.

Rescuers used that cell signal to pinpoint the victims’ location about two miles into the woods.

Stung at least two dozen times each, both women were still able to walk out. They were treated by paramedics on scene.

First responders had to carry their dog out. All are at home recovering and both women say they wanted to thank all those who helped rescue them.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jen Coleslaw says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Bees? Or Yellow jacket wasps? How about changing the headline to reflect the report!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch