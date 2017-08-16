2 Women Attacked By Swarm Of Bees

BOSTON (CBS) – Two North Shore women are recovering after they were attacked by a swarm of bees and stung dozens of times while out on a hike.

The two friends were walking with one of their dogs Wednesday morning in some woods on the Essex-Manchester line.

That’s when something apparently stirred up a nest of yellow jackets which began stinging everything in sight.

“Suddenly they were getting stung and one of the parties was having some difficulty breathing so at that point they were smart enough to use their cell phone,” said Essex Police Chief Peter Silva.

Rescuers used that cell signal to pinpoint the victims’ location about two miles into the woods.

Stung at least two dozen times each, both women were still able to walk out. They were treated by paramedics on scene.

First responders had to carry their dog out. All are at home recovering and both women say they wanted to thank all those who helped rescue them.