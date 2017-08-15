WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
‘Top Chef’ Trial Enters Day 4 Of Juror Deliberation

August 15, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Extortion, Local 25, Padma Lakshmi, Teamsters, Top Chef, Top Chef trial

BOSTON (CBS) — The fourth day of juror deliberation in the Top Chef extortion trial was set to begin Tuesday morning, though it was unclear if jurors could move on from a snag they hit the day before.

Four Teamsters from Local 25 are accused of threatening and harassing the crew of the TV reality show while it filmed at Milton restaurant Steel & Rye in 2014.

Prosecutors claim the Teamsters were trying to extort jobs from the show, though defense attorneys say they were just protesting outside.

topchef2 Top Chef Trial Enters Day 4 Of Juror Deliberation

Teamsters outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton in 2014. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon–but on Monday, they asked the judge for advice after finding that one among them assumed outright that the Teamsters were guilty.

Early Monday afternoon, the jury wrote in a question to the judge, “We have a juror who is assuming guilt over innocence. We are not sure how to go on from here. Any suggestions would be helpful.”

The judge replied that every defendant is presumed innocent until guilt is established.

“It is a cardinal principle of our system of justice that every person is presumed innocent unless and until his guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt from evidence properly introduced and admitted at trial,” wrote the judge. “The presumption is not a mere formality. It is a matter of the utmost importance.”

topchef1 Top Chef Trial Enters Day 4 Of Juror Deliberation

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi at federal court in Boston, August 7, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

The four men are accused of shouting racial and homophobic slurs at the cast and crew, slashing tires, damaging equipment, and using physical violence.

Host Padma Lakshmi told the court in her testimony last week that she was “terrified” by the actions of the Teamsters, and said she felt bullied and threatened.

Part of the confrontation was caught on camera.

