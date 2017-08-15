WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

5 Teens Charged With Witness Intimidation After Video Shows Baby In Refrigerator

August 15, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Danvers, SnapChat

BOSTON (CBS) – New charges have been filed in the case involving two babysitters who allegedly put a baby in a refrigerator.

Five teenage girls are now facing charges for intimidating a witness involved in the case.

One of the girls who was arraigned on Tuesday was originally charged in the incident that took place in Danvers. The others were not involved in the Danvers case.

Last week, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old were charged with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for recording video of themselves placing a baby in the fridge.

The mother of the eight-month-old baby says she had no idea it happened until police showed her the video that was posted on Snapchat.

The incident is still under investigation.

