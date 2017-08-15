5 Teens Charged With Witness Intimidation After Video Shows Baby In Refrigerator

5 Teens Charged With Witness Intimidation After Video Shows Baby In RefrigeratorNew charges have been filed in the case involving two babysitters who allegedly put a baby in a refrigerator.

Boston Firefighter, DEA Agent Credited With Stopping Holocaust Memorial VandalA teenaged boy was arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on Tuesday after he was arrested for vandalizing the Boston Holocaust Memorial the night before, officials said.

Death Of MMA Fighter After Match In Plymouth Under InvestigationThe death of a 26-year-old mixed martial arts fighter is now being investigated by the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Trump Again Blames 'Both Sides' In CharlottesvillePresident Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.