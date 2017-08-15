Worcester Moves To Lure PawSox From Rhode Island

WORCESTER (AP) — A Massachusetts city council is expected to pass a resolution directing the city manager to try and bring the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

The resolution to be considered by the Worcester City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting directs the city manager to “do all that is reasonably in his power to facilitate this move.”

The resolution was proposed by Mayor Joseph Petty.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.

There is no stadium financing plan in place in Worcester.

