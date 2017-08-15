WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Worcester Moves To Lure PawSox From Rhode Island

August 15, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Pawtucket Red Sox, Worcester

WORCESTER (AP) — A Massachusetts city council is expected to pass a resolution directing the city manager to try and bring the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

The resolution to be considered by the Worcester City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting directs the city manager to “do all that is reasonably in his power to facilitate this move.”

The resolution was proposed by Mayor Joseph Petty.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.

gettyimages 81971402 Worcester Moves To Lure PawSox From Rhode Island

PawSox (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

There is no stadium financing plan in place in Worcester.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

