Patriots Fan, 11, Bursts Into Tears When Surprised With Training Camp Visit

August 15, 2017 1:41 PM
FOXBORO (CBS) – A young Patriots fan had his dream come true this summer – getting to see Tom Brady and his favorite team in person.

Aaron Gillis tweeted video Sunday of his 11-year-old son Cameron in the car getting the surprise of a lifetime. The family had been driving for about 13 hours from Canada when Cameron realizes they are in Foxboro.

“Training camp’s today, so we’re going to go watch them play,” Aaron says. “What do you think, should we go check it out, see Tom Brady and the boys working out?”

Cameron, wearing a TB 12 jersey and Boston Bruins cap, is speechless and starts tearing up.

“This is how much Patriots football means to my family,” Aaron tweeted. “First trip to Gillette Stadium!”

The Patriots responded to the tweet, offering VIP practice passes for the family. Unfortunately, the video was taken about two weeks earlier on the second day of training camp, and they had already returned to Canada.

Aaron tells WBZ-TV that Cameron and the family would love to come back to Gillette Stadium for a game someday.

