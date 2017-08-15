Norton Police Officer Attacked By Pit Bull

NORTON (CBS) — A Norton police officer is recovering after he was bitten by a pit bull on the job.

The officer, who has not been identified, was called to a home on Union Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a pit bull getting loose and biting a neighbor.

“As the owner of the Pit Bull brought the dog out on a leash, the dog overpowered the owner, pulling away and attacking the officer, biting him and latching onto his forearm,” police said in a statement.

The officer fought off the dog off but he was bleeding profusely, so he applied a tourniquet. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Norton Animal Control took the pit bull and put it in quarantine.

There are no charges at this point in the investigation.