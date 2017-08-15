NightSide – Free Speech Rally Planned For Boston

August 15, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is facing a tough situation after the “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia took such a violent turn this weekend. Boston Common is supposed to be the site of a Free Speech Rally this Saturday at noon, but it is unclear whether the group or groups planning the rally have any ties to the groups that descended on Charlottesville, Virginia a few days ago. Mayor Walsh said at a press conference today that the group has not filed for a permit yet, and that any decisions regarding the rally would be made at that time. Do you think Boston should allow the rally to take place?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch