NightSide – Free Speech Rally Planned For Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is facing a tough situation after the “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia took such a violent turn this weekend. Boston Common is supposed to be the site of a Free Speech Rally this Saturday at noon, but it is unclear whether the group or groups planning the rally have any ties to the groups that descended on Charlottesville, Virginia a few days ago. Mayor Walsh said at a press conference today that the group has not filed for a permit yet, and that any decisions regarding the rally would be made at that time. Do you think Boston should allow the rally to take place?