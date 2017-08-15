Carl Stevens’ Poem: Remembering Neil Chayet

The world was always new in the banquet of his eyes.

He saw things with a smile as the sun would set and rise.

Each day had a promise, potential, something bright.

While many others sat in darkness, he focused on the light.

The fish of joy were out there and his knowledge was the bait,

Each morning was a gift for which he couldn’t wait.

He believed in a goodness, though he knew man’s many flaws,

Which he told in many stories, through “looking at the law.”

Upon the words within a book, he put a human face,

On the radio were his stories, the airwaves were his space.

Floating through the atmosphere, his voice was clear and strong,

He told many honest tales of legal right and wrong.

For more than forty years, Neil shared his smarts and wit,

The law was a piece of a puzzle, and he always made it fit.

This son of a judge presided in a courtroom of the air.

He helped us all to see what was right and what was fair.

And so we gather in this place, with respect we say goodbye,

Neil Chayet has earned his gavel in the courthouse of the sky.