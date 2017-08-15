WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Luis Manuel Ramírez Named New MBTA General Manager

August 15, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Luis Manuel Ramírez, MassDOT, MBTA, MBTA GM, Stephanie Pollack

BOSTON (CBS) — Luis Manuel Ramírez will be the next General Manager and CEO of the MBTA, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack announced Tuesday.

The former General Electric executive will succeed Interim GM Steve Poftak on September 12.

“From Day One, we were looking for a candidate with a solid track record of leading large and complex organizations through transformation and change,” said Pollack in a prepared statement. “His unique personal background, deep exposure to a range of challenges and constituencies, and proven leadership skills make Luis the right person to lead the MBTA as it continues to become the world-class transit agency our riders expect and deserve. With the support he’ll have from the strong operational and other leadership already at the T, Luis will get up to speed very quickly.”

At the announcement, Ramírez, 50, said improving the T will be a team effort.

“My job is to build upon the solid foundation of the people standing here,” he said. “And help create a long term road map and plan to get us to fully transform the T into what it needs to be: a world-class transit system serving the people of a world-class city and Commonwealth.”

He added, “No one should expect that this gets done in one year or two years.”

His three-year contract comes with a $320,000 annual salary and two one-year mutual options to extend.

“As we continue to invest in and reform the MBTA, it is critical to have an experienced individual with turn-around experience at the helm working to improve service for riders,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. “Luis has a proven skill-set that I am sure will serve him well as he joins the team working toward meaningful reforms for commuters and taxpayers. Thank you, Steve Poftak, for your work improving operations at the T and I look forward to Luis joining Secretary Pollack’s talented team.”

President of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 Jimmy O’Brien, stated: “The MBTA has spent a lot of energy attacking its own employees, but if you ask riders if their experience is better, if their commutes are better, you will hear a resounding ‘no.’ If the Baker Administration is serious about improving the MBTA it needs to make real investments in the system’s infrastructure– vehicles of all types, signals, and tracks. The MBTA needs strong leadership and stability, with a General Manager who empowers rather than attacks the people that try to keep this aging system running everyday. We hope that Mr. Ramírez provides the leadership the organization needs to move forward. If we all work together, we can bring Massachusetts the transportation system it deserves.”

mbtagm Luis Manuel Ramírez Named New MBTA General Manager

Luis Manuel Ramírez at the announcement of his new position (WBZ-TV)

MassDOT said the South Florida native and son of a Cuban refugee started out with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the DeVry Institute of Technology and began his 11-year career at Siemens Global Businesses shortly thereafter.

Ramírez had been with GE from 2000 to 2012.

According to MassDOT, during his time there, he was responsible for 17,000 employees in 60 countries producing about $3.7 billion in annual revenue commitments

Most recently, Ramírez had been running his own business consulting firm, TodoModo Group, in Dallas.

He will be moving to Boston with his wife, Delia Garced, a vice president at GE Digital, and their two children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch