WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelman’s Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

August 15, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Julian Edelman, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the middle of August. The Patriots are engaged in yet another practice, this one with the Texans in West Virginia. There’s one fake game in the books, and three more on tap for the next several weeks. The well of storylines is drying up a bit as the monotony of training camp takes full hold of the region.

This is all a long way of setting this up: There’s really no news-worthy basis for this upcoming story, other than just thinking about football here in mid-August.

It has to do with Julian Edelman’s miracle catch in Super Bowl LI. As you may remember, it looked something like this:

The full video shows the utter improbability of that pass turning into a completion. The bullet from Tom Brady bounced off the outstretched hands of Robert Alford, who played the route perfectly. The ball basically came to a dead stop, yet Edelman was able to do the same. Even then, the odds of getting his hands under the ball were minuscule, especially with Keanu Neal draped over his back and Ricardo Allen diving for the ball.

Yet, as we all know, the catch — and some history — was made.

Crazy, huh?

The significance of the catch may have been slightly inflated in reaction to the miracle nature of the actual catch. Had the ball fallen incomplete, it merely would’ve been second-and-10 for the Patriots. Based on what we saw from that offense in the fourth quarter and overtime, they likely could have picked up those 23 yards if needed.

But of course, had the ball been intercepted, then it’s essentially game over for the Patriots. (OK, that might be an overstatement. Kyle Shanahan might have drawn up another five-step drop for Matt Ryan on another third-and-1 and invited another strip sack.)

In thinking about that catch recently, it brought to mind a similar scenario from the Patriots’ home playoff win over the Chiefs in the 2015 season.

That pass came with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots leading by seven and just needing a first down to ice the victory. Brady threw to Rob Gronkowski but didn’t realize Tamba Hali was positioned directly between Brady and Gronkowski.

untitled 16 Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelmans Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

(Screen shot from NFL.com/GameRewind)

Similar to the Super Bowl LI pass, Brady fortunately threw the ball about 150 mph, making it rather hard for the defensive player to make the catch.

As a result, the ball bounced off Hali’s right elbow…

capture17 Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelmans Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

(Screen shot from NFL.com/GameRewind)

… ricocheted off Gronkowski’s shoulder pad …

capture18 Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelmans Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

(Screen shot from NFL.com/GameRewind)

and popped up into the air.

Somehow … Edelman was running directly underneath the new path of the ball. He seized it out of the air, secured it, realized where he was on the field, picked up the first down, and sealed the win.

capture19 Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelmans Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

(Screen shot from NFL.com/GameRewind)

capture20 Maybe We Should Have Seen Julian Edelmans Miracle Super Bowl Catch Coming

(Screen shot from NFL.com/GameRewind)

Most players don’t ever make a play like that in their entire career. If they do, it might happen once. But for Edelman, it happened twice, both in the postseason, in consecutive seasons. Makes you wonder what might happen next January/February a little bit.

Anyway, that’s it. You came here for that, and you got it. You’re welcome. Now back to your regularly scheduled mid-August programming.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch