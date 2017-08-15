Farrell Had ‘Professional, Good’ Meeting With Reed Over Bullpen Gaffe

BOSTON (CBS) — Although the Red Sox ended up winning on Sunday night against the Yankees, manager John Farrell made one of the most embarrassing mistakes of his tenure when he tried to make a pitching change in the eighth inning – even though the rules prohibited him from doing so.

When Farrell attempted to pull Addison Reed from the game after he’d thrown just one pitch, he either didn’t know the rule, wasn’t paying attention, or was essentially showing up his pitcher. But the manager told reporters on Monday that he and Reed have already met to talk about the incident and clear things up.

“I don’t know that we need to give the contents of the meeting, but it was a professional, good conversation’,” said Farrell. The manager acknowledged that his mistake was a situation that warranted an explanation with the pitcher after it happened.

“That was obviously a unique situation [Sunday] night,’’ said Farrell. “I didn’t want [Reed] leaving Yankee Stadium last night without at least sitting down with him, giving some thoughts that went into that. … I just wanted to make sure we had a chance to sit down and talk about it.’’

