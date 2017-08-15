Mr. Jingles The Iguana Runs Away From Home, Bites Good Samaritan

RYE, N.H. (CBS) – Be careful when approaching Mr. Jingles.
That’s the name of the iguana who got loose in Rye, New Hampshire Sunday evening.
Police say they the two-foot-long “majestic beast” was spotted on Sagamore Road Monday before “biting a citizen who was attempting to corral it.”
Mr. Jingles was held at the police station until his owner could be identified.
Brenda Schultz tells the Union-Leader that her 10-year-old pet likely escaped through a broken window screen in her home.
“I didn’t think he would actually go anywhere,” she told the newspaper.
The Good Samaritan bit by Mr. Jingles was treated and released at the scene.