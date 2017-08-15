Mr. Jingles The Iguana Runs Away From Home, Bites Good Samaritan

August 15, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: iguana, New Hampshire, Rye

RYE, N.H. (CBS) – Be careful when approaching Mr. Jingles.

That’s the name of the iguana who got loose in Rye, New Hampshire Sunday evening.

Police say they the two-foot-long “majestic beast” was spotted on Sagamore Road Monday before “biting a citizen who was attempting to corral it.”

mr jingles iguana Mr. Jingles The Iguana Runs Away From Home, Bites Good Samaritan

Mr. Jingles the iguana (Image credit: Rye Police Department)

Mr. Jingles was held at the police station until his owner could be identified.

Brenda Schultz tells the Union-Leader that her 10-year-old pet likely escaped through a broken window screen in her home.

“I didn’t think he would actually go anywhere,” she told the newspaper.

The Good Samaritan bit by Mr. Jingles was treated and released at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch