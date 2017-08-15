Mr. Jingles The Iguana Runs Away From Home, Bites Good Samaritan

RYE, N.H. (CBS) – Be careful when approaching Mr. Jingles.

That’s the name of the iguana who got loose in Rye, New Hampshire Sunday evening.

Police say they the two-foot-long “majestic beast” was spotted on Sagamore Road Monday before “biting a citizen who was attempting to corral it.”

Mr. Jingles was held at the police station until his owner could be identified.

Brenda Schultz tells the Union-Leader that her 10-year-old pet likely escaped through a broken window screen in her home.

UPDATE: Owner of missing iguana that bit man on Rye street was found. They were just reunited. Iguana is named Mr. Jingles. @UnionLeader pic.twitter.com/OXXJHSYNNd — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) August 14, 2017

My full story on Mr. Jingles the iguana and his wild day in Rye police custody after biting a man https://t.co/c6R0s5BHGI pic.twitter.com/dEU5PJqSe1 — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) August 14, 2017

“I didn’t think he would actually go anywhere,” she told the newspaper.

The Good Samaritan bit by Mr. Jingles was treated and released at the scene.