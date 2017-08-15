Hurley: ‘Embarrassing’ How Ravens Are Bending Over Backward To Not Sign Kaepernick

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baltimore Ravens have a bit of a quarterback problem. Joe Flacco remains out of action with a back injury, and the possibility that a backup will have to play in the regular season is growing larger.

And yet, the Ravens have decided to not sign the best available quarterback on the market. Instead, they’re signing Thad Lewis.

Lewis, 32, has not thrown an NFL pass since 2013. In very limited action, he’s thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s won two of the six games he started.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Though Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti denied that he was standing in the way of the team signing the “controversial” quarterback, sufficient evidence has now mounted that the Ravens are not acting in the best interests of the football team.

Michael Hurley said Tuesday on Felger & Massarotti that the situation has become embarrassing for the Ravens organization.

“I think it’s embarrassing, the lengths that this organization is going to not sign Colin Kaepernick,” Hurley said.

Hurley then laid out a list of quarterbacks who signed deals this offseason. Here is that list, with each quarterback’s career passer rating, and Kaepernick at the top for reference:

Colin Kaepernick 88.9

Landry Jones, 82.8

Thad Lewis, 81.4

Chase Daniel, 81.1

Austin Davis, 80.4

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 79.8

Case Keenum, 78.4

Josh McCown, 78.2

EJ Manuel, 77.5

Mark Sanchez, 73.9

T.J. Yates, 72.8

Geno Smith, 72.4

Blaine Gabbert, 71.5

Kellen Moore, 71.0

Matt Barkley, 63.7

David Fales (5 career passes)

Aaron Murray (zero career passes)

“And this is an organization that has a Ray Lewis statue outside the stadium,” Hurley noted. “They gave Ray Rice a standing ovation after they watched him drag his wife out of an elevator. … Whether you agree with Kaepernick or you don’t, you can’t handle that? You can’t bring this guy on your team?”

“And they’re going to have their backup play. Joe Flacco is not ready to play. And they signed Thad Lewis,” he added. “What a joke.”