Flag Hanging From Arlington Business Set On Fire

ARLINGTON (CBS) – Arlington Police are investigating after an American flag that was hanging from a Massachusetts Avenue business was set on fire.

Police say an officer passed by Minuteman Repair around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, and noticed that the flag was on fire. The officer called the Fire Department for assistance but the fire had already burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived. The flag was completely destroyed.

The owners of Minuteman Repair, Eddie and Beth Gilbert, say in their 41 years of business they have never experienced this type of vandalism.

“You know the whole thing is sad. Everything that’s going on around the nation is sad. And it’s crazy,” Eddie Gilbert said.

The Gilberts say the community quickly jumped to help them after news of the fire. A shopkeeper next door, who is also a U.S. Marine, replaced the burnt flag and flag pole before the Gilberts arrived at their business.

The Veterans Service Officer in Arlington also gave the Gilberts two more American flags that were used in the Olympics.

Fortunately, the Gilberts say they have surveillance cameras in their store that they hope will catch the perpetrator.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212