Death Of MMA Fighter After Match In Plymouth Under Investigation

August 15, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mixed Martial Arts, Plymouth

BROCKTON (CBS) — The death of a 26-year-old mixed martial arts fighter is now being investigated by the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Rondel Clark, of Sutton, was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Over the weekend, Clark competed as part of Cage Titans XXXV at the Plymouth Memorial Hall.

Officials said Saturday’s match ended about two minutes into the third round and it was ruled a technical knockout.

After the fight, Clark was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was later transported to the Boston center.

The State Medical Examiner will now determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

Officials said the DA’s office, the Plymouth Police, and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission are all involved in the investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch