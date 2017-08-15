Comm Ave Bridge To Reopen; Green Line Service To Resume

BOSTON (CBS) – After more than two weeks of repairs, the Comm Ave Bridge will reopen to traffic Wednesday morning.
Weather permitting, trolley service on the MBTA’s Green Line B Branch and access for vehicles to the Comm Ave and BU Bridges will resume by 5 a.m.
MassDOT says over the next few weeks parts of Comm Ave may shut down for some finishing touches on the project during off-peak hours.
The accelerated method used to replace the inbound section of the bridge involved building the bridge parts elsewhere. Those parts included 267 slabs of concrete and 44 steel girders.
The bridge was scheduled to reopen Monday, but it took longer than expected to place rail and grout.
Next summer, the outbound deck of the Comm Ave Bridge will be replaced.