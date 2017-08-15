Teens Learn Business Skills, Make Money For College At Boston Farm

BOSTON (CBS) – They are city kids learning real life business skills, while making money for college. It’s happening on Hannah Farm, on Long Island in Boston Harbor.

The innovative program is preparing young people for the future, and making fresh, local food available in Boston neighborhoods.

Every day kids from Camp Harborview work the one-acre field of Hannah Farm, helping plant, grow and harvest.

“Tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant, corn,” says Juliette Alvarez, one of the campers listing just some of the crops.

“It just gives us a sense of what it’s like to run your own business basically, and gives us a little taste of what we might want to do later on,” adds Darren Roberts, another teenager in the program.

The farm is a partnership with B. Good restaurants. This year, the older teens are part of an entrepreneurship program, taking what they grow and selling it at their own farm stands in the South End and Mattapan.

“It helps me learn better about how to take a product, improve that product, and sell it,” says Jonathan Neal, one of the young people.

The kids’ earnings are earmarked for the future. “It all goes to our college funds and I really appreciate that because I really want to go to college!” says Juliette.

For these city kids, the farm experience makes a difference. “I think what we’re really focused on is, are these kids better positioned for success in the future,” says Jon Olinto from B.Good.

The kids offer a resounding “yes.”

“When the summer is over I’ll walk away with a smile on my face because of this future that I have now with their scholarship,” Darren says.

Produce from the farm is also used for meals at the camp, and kids take some of it home for their families.