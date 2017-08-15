WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Zolak & Bertrand: Would You Rather Have Andrew Benintendi Or Aaron Judge On Red Sox?

Would You Rather Have Andrew Benintendi Or Aaron Judge On Red Sox? August 15, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Sports News, Zolak and Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi is swinging a mighty hot bat at the moment, hitting .407 with four homers and 10 RBI over the last week.

He’s had an up-and-down rookie campaign, slashing .278/.358/.451 in 109 games so far, but Benintendi is showing signs of becoming the all-around star the Red Sox saw when they drafted him just two years ago.

So what better time for Zolak & Bertrand to fire up the fake trade machine and propose an intriguing scenario involving a pair of baseball’s best young stars: Would you trade Andrew Benintendi for the Yankees’ Aaron Judge straight up?

Zolak jumped right in on the deal, desperate for some pop in the heart of the Boston lineup. But Marc Bertrand wasn’t as sold with the Yankees’ slugger.

“I think Benintendi projects to be a solid player. He’s going to be the better complete player. Aaron Judge, his first half was ridiculous but he hasn’t been the same. That could just be the ups and downs of being a young player. But I go back to last season and how much he struck out. I don’t know if it’s going to be some kind of flash in the pan, or if he’s a guy who can hit for average and power,” explained Bertrand.

“I know the ceiling might be higher for Judge, but in terms of a complete player and safer bet, the guy is Benintendi,” said Beetle.

Bertrand says the Red Sox could certainly use Judge’s AL-leading 36 dingers in their lineup, but he’s concerned about the slugger’s 199 strikeouts on the season.

judge benny Zolak & Bertrand: Would You Rather Have Andrew Benintendi Or Aaron Judge On Red Sox?

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

So who would you rather have? The Baby Bomber or Benny Biceps? “All Rise” or “Win, Dance, Repeat”? Listen to Zolak and Bertrand’s full debate over which Rookie of the Year candidate they would rather have on the Red Sox, and give us your take in the poll below:

