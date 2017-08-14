Study Finds Half Of Workers Find Jobs Taxing

August 14, 2017 5:00 PM By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under: Dr. Mallika Marshall, Harvard University, health

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study says the workplace can be physically and emotionally taxing.

Researchers at Harvard surveyed more than 3,000 working Americans.

About half said their job spilled over into their personal lives and they often had to work during “off” hours.

A third said they have no control over their schedule and sadly, a fifth of workers said they face a hostile or threatening social environment at work.

While the survey revealed red flags for both white-collar and blue-collar workers, it wasn’t all bad.

American workers, in general, say they enjoy a certain amount of autonomy, feel confident about their skill sets and most said they had supportive bosses and good friends at work.

But obviously, employers have a lot of work to do to ensure everyone feels both safe and fulfilled on the job.

More from Dr. Mallika Marshall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch