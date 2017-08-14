‘Top Chef’ Extortion Trial Enters Third Day Of Deliberation

August 14, 2017 9:56 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Monday marks the third day of jury deliberation in the trial of four Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing the crew of the TV reality show “Top Chef” while it filmed at a Milton restaurant.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up Thursday. Jurors deliberated two hours before going home, and then returned Friday for a full day of deliberation.

topchef2 Top Chef Extortion Trial Enters Third Day Of Deliberation

Teamsters outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton in 2014. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The four men are accused of harassing the staff, including host Padma Lakshmi, while “Top Chef” filmed at Steel & Rye in 2014.

They are accused of shouting racial and homophobic slurs at the cast and crew, slashing tires, damaging equipment, and using physical violence.

topchef1 Top Chef Extortion Trial Enters Third Day Of Deliberation

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi at federal court in Boston, August 7, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Lakshmi said she was “terrified” by the actions of the Teamsters, and said she felt bullied and threatened.

Part of the confrontation was caught on camera.

Prosecutors claim the Teamsters were trying to extort jobs from the show, though defense attorneys say they were just protesting outside.

