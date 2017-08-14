WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: 3 p.m.: Mayor Walsh Discusses Planned Free Speech Rally In Boston | Read More

Mayor Walsh To Take Closer Look At Planned Free Speech Rally In Boston Next Weekend

August 14, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston Police, Carl Stevens, Charlottesville

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made a clear statement about his thoughts on a planned Free Speech Rally to coming to the city this Saturday.

What is unclear, is whether such a rally is occurring.

Walsh said he had only heard of plans on social media.

City leaders and Boston Police plan to hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday to share what they know about the reported rally and its organizers, according to Walsh.

The main focus is to keep any possible rally peaceful while giving everyone their rights to free speech, he said.

free speech rally poster Mayor Walsh To Take Closer Look At Planned Free Speech Rally In Boston Next Weekend

Poster for the August 19, “Free Speech Rally.” (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

On Sunday, Walsh said no one had filed for permits at City Hall.

He also made it clear that he would not tolerate any hate groups.

“We don’t need this type of hate,” said Walsh. “So my message is clear to this group. We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you on Boston Common. We don’t want you spewing the hate that we saw yesterday, and the loss of life.”

The Anti-Defamation League and other groups have sent a letter to the mayor asking him to postpone the rally until a comprehensive safety plan is in place.

Ivan Espinosa-Madrigal, with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice said, “If violence erupts in the common, which is at the heart of the downtown residential and commercial core, it can easily spread city-wide through public transit hubs that are nearby.”

“We don’t even know who this group is, if it’s the same group, we’re not sure if it’s multiple groups at this point,” Walsh said, referencing the group who organized a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that led to the death of one woman and injuries to 19 others.

Similar demonstrations have taken place on Boston Common in the past.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports 

