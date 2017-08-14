Police ID Man Wanted In Connection With Fatal Quincy Crash

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police have released the identity of a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal crash last Monday.
Police are searching for 22-year-old Christopher Murch. They believe he is connected to the Palmer Street crash that killed 18-year-old Allan Dunne and left a 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a Ford utility truck clipped a utility pole around 12:30 a.m., went off the road, hit a chain link fence, snapped another utility pole in half and then hit two parked cars before flipping over.
Murch, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, had originally been arrested after the crash on unrelated warrants, police said.
During preliminary investigations, investigators were not sure yet who was driving and no charges had been filed.
“Speed is definitely a factor,” Quincy Police Captain John Dougan told reporters.
Anyone with information on Murch’s whereabouts is asked to call 617-479-1212.