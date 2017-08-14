Keller @ Large: Was Trump’s Statement On Monday Enough?

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid multiple signs that President Trump’s vague statement on Saturday about the culpability of “many sides” in the Charlottesville violence had fallen flat, including a sharp drop in his Gallup poll approval rating, the president gave it another try Monday, this time correcting his failure to name the culprits.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups,” he said.

Will that be enough to repair any damage?

Perhaps, if this is the last we hear of racist hate groups invoking Trump’s name. But that seems unlikely.

“They want to overthrow Trump, they want to start a civil war,” said online conspiracy-theorist and Trump favorite Alex Jones Monday, in the process of casting Charlottesville as a frameup of the president.

“They get the Southern Poverty Law Center who’s been caught doing stuff like this before to come in and get a few people from central casting, actors to dress up like the white supremacists.”

And while it’s one thing for a liberal Democrat like Senator Ed Markey to say “they were acting in his name, many of them said, when they demonstrated. He has to make sure he makes it clear to our country he does not want their support,” it’s quite another to hear it echoed by the president’s biggest fan.

Said former White House Communications Dir. Anthony Scaramucci during an ABC News interview: “Whether it’s domestic or international terrorism, with the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out.”