Did John Farrell Not Know The Rules When He Made A Pitching Change?

BOSTON (CBS) — John Farrell has often been a target of critics for his in-game management, particularly the way the Red Sox manager handles his pitchers and pitching changes. On Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, he may have literally not even known the rules.

During the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2, Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis visited reliever Addison Reed at the mound with Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate. Per MLB rules, Farrell or Willis could not make a pitching change until the next batter. But Farrell attempted to bring in closer Craig Kimbrel anyway, and crew chief Fieldin Culbreth told him he could not.

When you don't know the rules: pic.twitter.com/CE4X7UNqLF — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 14, 2017

“I know the rule. I messed up trying to get Kimbrel into the game,” Farrell explained to reporters.

Fortunately for Farrell and the Red Sox, Reed got Ellsbury to ground out and the manager was able to make the pitching change after that. Kimbrel got the next four outs to earn the win after Andrew Benintendi’s clutch RBI single in the top of the 10th.

