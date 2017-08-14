16-Year-Old Girl Missing After Jet Ski Crash In Merrimack River

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A teenager from Lowell is missing after a jet ski crash in Chelmsford.
The 16-year-old girl was riding on the back of her boyfriend’s jet ski on the Merrimack River just before 11 p.m. Sunday when, according to her family, they were hit from behind by another jet ski.
Firefighters said one person was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital.
Rescue boats and a helicopter searched the water for hours overnight. It resumed Monday morning.
It’s still not clear what caused the crash. Authorities towed two jet skis from the scene.
“It’s hard, because we don’t know what happened, if she’s alive or not,” the teen’s cousin, Arthur Campos, told WBZ-TV Monday.
The girl’s name has not been made public.