Man Arrested For Vandalizing Holocaust Memorial

BOSTON (CBS) – For the second time this summer, the Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized.

Boston Police say the man who smashed a glass panel at the memorial on Union Street has been arrested.

The suspect’s name has not been released by police.

Just watched a a man run away after smashing Boston's Holocaust Memorial with a rock. These acts of hatred are everywhere. We must resist.

The panels on the memorial’s six towers are etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of the Jews murdered by the Nazis.

The memorial was rededicated in July after a man who authorities say suffers from mental illness threw a rock through one of the panels.

When the memorial was built more than 20 years ago, the organizers knew vandalism was possible and they created extra panels.