Encarnacion Homers Twice, Indians Beat Red Sox 7-3

BOSTON (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion homered twice to help the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians earn their fourth straight victory, 7-3 over the East-leading Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

In a rematch of last year’s ALDS, which Cleveland won in a three-game sweep, Trevor Bauer (11-8) struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs — all on solo homers by Red Sox rookies. Rafael Devers had two and Andrew Benintendi one.

The Indians improved to a season-high five games in front of the second-place Minnesota Twins, who were idle. The Red Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games.

The quick visit to Fenway Park by the Indians was to make up an Aug. 2 rainout that came two days after Doug Fister (2-6) shut out Cleveland into the eighth inning. But this time he allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings as his two-game winning streak ended.

