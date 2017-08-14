WATCH LIVE: 3 p.m.: Mayor Walsh Discusses Planned Free Speech Rally In Boston | Read More

Dunkin’ Donuts Says Pumpkin Coffee, Other Fall Flavors Will Return In August

August 14, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts

CANTON (CBS) – How do you know summer is almost over? Pumpkin coffee will be here soon.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced Monday that it won’t wait until September to roll out its fall flavors.

The chain says pumpkin coffee, donuts, Munchkins, muffins and cream cheese spread will return on August 28, one day earlier than last year.

Not a pumpkin fan? Dunkin’ is also trying out new maple-flavored menu items. Those include maple pecan coffees, and a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich – “a double portion of sweet caramelized Maple Sugar Cherywood smoked bacon served on a freshly-based croissant with egg and cheese.”

Some of Dunkin’s fall menu items (Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts)

The promotion comes as Dunkin’ experiments with trimming down its menu at about 1,000 locations.

There’s no word yet on when Starbucks will be unleashing its pumpkin spice latte and other autumn options.

