Keller @ Large: Look At The People Involved In Charlottesville

BOSTON (CBS) – There was one line from President Trump’s statement on the Charlottesville fiasco I thought deserved more attention: “We want to study it, “ he said, “and we want to see what we are doing wrong as a country.”

That’s a good idea. But if there is going to be a serious effort to study what went down on Saturday, they should probably start by studying the people involved.

The alleged murderer was a 20-year-old loner, raised, an uncle tells the Washington Post, by a paraplegic single mother. Mom says she thought he was going to a Trump rally.

His father was killed by a drunk driver before he was born. He had collected an inheritance two years ago when he turned 18 and the uncle hadn’t heard from him since. He’d been fascinated by the Nazis for years.

What’s the long term lesson of this hateful coward’s story?

Maybe something about the reckless manipulation of broken people searching for something online.

Then there is what little we know about Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman allegedly slaughtered by the coward, apparently well-loved for her kindness and sense of justice.

And we have the contrast between the defensive equivocations of the neo-Nazis and their enablers and the unequivocal statement of Heather’s grieving mother:

“I don’t want more hate brought by my daughter’s death. I want peace that she would want.”

Yeah. I agree with the president. There’s plenty to study here.