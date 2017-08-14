Beloved Bowling Alley Closes After 75 Years

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — It was the end of an era for Cambridge families and friends who came together to bowl.

After 75 years of business, Lanes and Games closed Sunday.

The institution, on the Concord Turnpike just before the Fresh Pond Rotary, will be knocked down and replaced with an apartment building.

Dedicated patrons returned throughout the week to reminisce.

“This is where I learned to bowl some 50 some of years ago,” said a bowler.

Another said, “This is a place I love to come a home away from home. I will miss it immensely.”

One woman grabbed a pin in memory of her late husband who was a regular.

General manager John Leverone said it still has not sunk in that the bowling alley is closed.

“I never thought it would be so hard, but this place means so much,” he said.

“I’ve met families, then I’ve met their kids, then I’ve met those kids’ children as well so generations. It’s been wonderful.”

Lorena Rodriquez Leverone is also a manager.

For her, Lanes and Games means a lot. “It means family, it means friends, it means warmth, it means coming home every day from my own house,” she said.

Lanes and Games was able to stay open through the bowling summer leagues.

As Lorena put it, “it’s a big community center where people from all walks of life come in and we all become one big happy family.”