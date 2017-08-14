Analyst Speculates That Bruins Could Trade David Pastrnak

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s now mid-August, and restricted free agent David Pastrnak remains unsigned.

While both sides have reportedly had healthy dialog for several months now regarding the parameters of a contract for the 21-year-old budding star. But the two sides may have hit a roadblock.

According to Brian Lawton — an NHL analyst who played for nearly a decade in the NHL, worked as an agent, and served as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning — there’s now reason to believe that the Bruins might have to trade Pastrnak away.

With what I am hearing I would not be surprised if David Pasternak @NHLBruins is traded. #contractproblems @NHLNetwork — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) August 14, 2017

Of course, the process of negotiations has its ebbs and flows, and any information that comes out from either side can generally be attributed to posturing.

However, there might be reason for some concern from Bruins fans, after general manager Don Sweeney admitted at the end of July that the Bruins and Pastrnak’s camp were in a bit of a standstill.

“We are in a holding pattern,” Sweeney said on July 31. “I have not made as much progress as what I would have liked, but we have plenty of time and the opportunity to continue to talk and we will find a landing spot.”

Previously, Sweeney had spoken more optimistically about the negotiations.

Training camp for the Bruins opens on Sept. 14, with the regular season beginning on Oct. 5.