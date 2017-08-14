Boston Teens Perform Patriots, WBZ-TV Freestyle Raps On Sports Final

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is usually the one to leave people sitting in amazement.

Last week, he was on the flip side of that equation courtesy of two kids from the Blue Hills Boys and Girls Club and their musical skills.

During Thomas’ Monday meet and greet with 10 basketball players from the Boys and Girls Club at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Natick, Josiah “Sayku” White and Echezona “Eche” Onwuama showed off their freestyle rap skills, spinning some Celtics-themed rhymes for the Boston All-Star. Their performance blew away Thomas, who sat in awe as the duo showed off their skills.

Thomas wasn’t the only one impressed with their skills, as “Sayku” and “Eche” joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV’s Sports Final on Sunday night. They discussed performing for Thomas, and how they felt when they saw his reaction.

“We had to make sure he walked away feeling inspired that two kids from Boston had some real talent to show him,” said Onwuama. “Watching him with the wide eyes, and mouth open, repeating some of the lines, it was amazing to know he was astonished by two kids from the city he plays for.”

After discussing their passion for music and their plans for the future, the duo also performed a Patriots-themed rap. Check that out in the video above, and see their special rap for WBZ-TV This Morning.