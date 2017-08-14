Boston Bruins Hosting First-Ever Fan Fest Tour

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins organization is going on a tour of every state in New England this month in order to “grow the game of hockey throughout the region.”

Current players, coaches, executives, and broadcast personalities will join the tour to sign autographs and interact with fans.

The seven-stop tour will also outfit over 4,000 kids aged 5 through 9 who are part of the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program with $500 each worth of hockey gear.

In total, the Bruins organization expects to give out $2 million dollars’ worth of equipment.

There will be drill work and fitness activities for young hockey players, games, a VR experience, and more.

Each tour stop is free to enter.

The tour stops are as follows:

Saturday, August 26 – Portland, Maine at Monument Square from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 27 – Manchester, New Hampshire at Arms Park from 12-6 p.m.

Monday, August 28 – Burlington, Vermont at the Burlington International Airport from 2-7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29 – Springfield, Massachusetts at Forest Park from 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30 – Hartford, Connecticut at Bushnell Park from 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, August 31 – Providence, Rhode Island at Alex and Ani City Center from 2-7 p.m.

A final stop in Boston will take place during Boston Bruins Training Camp in September.

For more information, click here to visit the Boston Bruins website.