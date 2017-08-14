WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Adam Schefter: My First Phone Bill At ESPN Was Nearly $6,000

August 14, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Adam Schefter, ESPN, NFL, Pardon My Take, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Adam Schefter is the most connected reporter in the NFL. And being so connected has a cost.

The ESPN reporter joined the podcast “Pardon My Take” on Monday and, among other things, he revealed his unique life as a man constantly tied to his cell phones.

For starters, he has two phones on different networks.

“Sometimes you’re in a cell zone, you don’t get reception — AT&T doesn’t work, so I’ve got Verizon. Verizon doesn’t work, I have AT&T,” Schefter said of his phones.

As to what it costs to make all of those texts, phone calls, tweets and Facebook messages, no phone bill will ever compare to the one Schefter racked up in his first month at ESPN.

“There’s a funny story behind that, a true story,” he said. “When I got to ESPN as Disney employee they said, ‘We do not get unlimited coverage plans for anybody. That’s just not what we do. You have to itemize all [charges].’ I was like, I don’t know that I’m going to be able to do that. And they said, ‘Well we cannot get you the unlimited plan.’ I said OK. First month, turned in the phone bill to them, it was $5,700.”

The solution, according to Schefter, was swift.

“They got me on the unlimited plan,” he said.

As to how much time he spends either communicating with sources or following the news, Schefter shared his nontraditional sleeping schedule.

“My wife makes fun of me, I’ll fall right to sleep at 10:30, 11, and then bang! I pop up at 2, and I’m up from 2 to 4, and I’ll fall back asleep for another two hours,” he said.

