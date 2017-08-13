Chelsea Police Warn Of ‘Sudden Spike’ In Overdoses, Including 4 Deaths

CHELSEA (CBS) – Police are warning Chelsea residents about a sudden spike in overdoses over the weekend, including three deaths in a 24-hour span.

State and Chelsea Police are investigating the overdoses along with the district attorney’s office.

Police Chief Brian Kyes said four people died of drug overdoses since Friday, and three of those deaths happened within the last 24 hours.

“Based on this cluster of OD deaths, it appears that there may be some deadly heroin in the area,” Kyes tweeted, adding that it is possible a batch of drugs was laced with fentanyl.

Lab results are pending to find out what drug caused the deaths.

“Police are actively seeking to find the source through chemical analysis,” Chelsea Police said in an alert to the community. “Encourage anyone you may know who could be at risk to seek help, including asking the police. The police are here to assist anyone who wishes to seek help without consequences or judgment.”