Keller @ Large: Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson

BOSTON (CBS) – Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics, including immigration and the performance of Gov. Charlie Baker.

Hodgson, who is entering his 20th year on the job, has put his support behind a bill that would give law enforcement the power to make arrests based on immigration status.

Gov. Charlie Baker wants a bill to instead pass that would allow law enforcement to make arrests based on immigration status if there is a “threat to public safety.”

“What wrong with that is we don’t know that somebody who may not have committed a crime isn’t one of the 9/11 hijackers that ran into the World Trade Center,” Hodgson said on why he disagrees with Baker’s proposal.

Despite his disagreement on the subject, Hodgson said he thinks Baker deserves a second term as governor.

“I think the governor’s done a very good job,” said Hodgson, adding that Baker is “focused on moving Massachusetts forward.”

