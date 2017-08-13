Pet Parade: Baypath Humane Society

August 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Anaridis Rodriguez, Baypath Humane Society, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – Five dogs from the French Bulldog Rescue Network were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Keanu, a 6-year-old mixed breed is up for adoption.

dog2 Pet Parade: Baypath Humane Society

Keanu is up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Keanu is described as the “ultimate bud to hang with” and a dog who is “80 pounds of love.”

Also visiting the Pet Parade on Sunday was Sammie, a 2-year-old mixed breed who is happy and loves people.

dog1 Pet Parade: Baypath Humane Society

Sammie is up for adoption from Baypath Humane Society. (WBZ-TV)

Sammie needs a patient and experienced owner because while he loves people, Sammie needs some help with his manners.

For more information, visit baypathhumane.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch