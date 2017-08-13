Pet Parade: Baypath Humane Society

BOSTON (CBS) – Five dogs from the French Bulldog Rescue Network were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.
Keanu, a 6-year-old mixed breed is up for adoption.
Keanu is described as the “ultimate bud to hang with” and a dog who is “80 pounds of love.”
Also visiting the Pet Parade on Sunday was Sammie, a 2-year-old mixed breed who is happy and loves people.
Sammie needs a patient and experienced owner because while he loves people, Sammie needs some help with his manners.
For more information, visit baypathhumane.org.